Northern Michigan residents view partial solar eclipse on Monday

The solar eclipse in Northern Michigan reaches about its peak point at 86 percent coverage in Harbor Springs on Monday, April 8.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — While cities in the path of totality were packed with people hoping to witness a rare natural phenomena, residents in Northern Michigan were still treated to a partial solar eclipse on Monday with about 86 percent totality.

From East Jordan to Petoskey to Sault Ste. Marie, people donned their special eclipse glasses and glanced up as the moon moved in front of the sun on Monday. The eclipse began at around 2 p.m., with peak obscuration at 3:13 p.m.

Marie and Louis Millard of Alanson watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Petoskey District Library.

At the Petoskey District Library, people gathered in the outdoor labyrinth area to watch together. A limited number of eclipse glasses were available, and Nisa Kesseler, teen librarian and NASA partner eclipse ambassador, provided various eclipse-based activities and scientific facts.

Kesseler said she had been planning the event since last April, and she became a NASA partner eclipse ambassador in November in preparation for the big day.

More: Solar eclipse 2024: 'Eerie' shadows, quiet wildlife in Michigan during total coverage

Finn Petersen, 11, of Petoskey watches the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Petoskey District Library.

“This is exciting, especially since the weather is cooperative,” she said. “The forecast was sad, and now the day is here and it’s very happy. We’ve got lots of sunshine.”

A gloomy weather forecast had prompted some concern in the days leading up to the eclipse, but skies across Northern Michigan were sunny on Monday with the occasional cloud. Temperatures also climbed into the 60s and 70s in some places.

More: Northern Michigan eyes the sky: Eclipse photos from across the region

Melanie Carlson of Howell takes delight in watching the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 at the Petoskey District Library.

“It was a very good day for viewing the eclipse,” said Eleanor Dhuyvetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gaylord.

During peak obscuration, some people may have noticed a drop in temperature.

“If you see the temperatures around the time of the eclipse, almost all of them will show anywhere from a 2 to even 5 degree dip,” Dhuyvetter said. “Some of them, if you’re in the path of the total eclipse, dropped as much as 7 degrees.”

People look up at the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, at the Raven Hill Discovery Center where intermittent clouds allowed the crowd glimpses of the unique event.

A small group of about a dozen people gathered to watch the solar eclipse at Raven Hill Discovery Center in East Jordan.

The crowd was smaller than the last eclipse in 2017, when over 140 people attended the event. Founder, CEO and program officer Cheri Leach said area residents were flocking to purchase eclipse glasses on Monday morning at $2 a pair.

Children look at the solar eclipse's shadow through a colander at the Raven Hill Discovery Center in East Jordan on April 8.

At Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, students, faculty and community members watched the eclipse together at a campus event.

Professors Paul Kelso and Matthew Spencer set up displays and telescopes for students to use. The professors and other volunteers also used special lenses and shadow displays to show the eclipse happening in real time.

Lake Superior State University faculty show the eclipse shadow to a young community member on Monday, April 8.

Lake Superior State University hosted hundreds of students, faculty and community members to view the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Dozens of local community members joined the viewing and shared eclipse glasses, many of them homemade.

More: At Luna Pier, in the path of totality, eclipse provides oohs, ahhs and a much-needed boost

Debbie Palmer, 65, and her son David Palmer, 34, both of Dearborn Heights watch the solar eclipse near the public beach in Luna Pier on Monday, April 8, 2024. Palmer says this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to see the eclipse.

Only a small sliver of Michigan — Luna Pier in the southeasternmost corner of Michigan near the Ohio border — was in the path of totality. According to the Detroit Free Press, the small community of just under 1,400 residents may have doubled its population as people crowded in to watch the eclipse on Monday. The hundreds of people at Luna Pier beach cheered as the darkness reached its peak, and the total eclipse could be viewed in the sky with the naked eye.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northern Michigan residents view partial solar eclipse on Monday