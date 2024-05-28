Northern Michigan commemorates Memorial Day

The annual Harbor Springs Memorial Day Parade took place on Monday, May 27, 2024 on Main Street.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Wet and rainy weather didn't keep Northern Michigan from commemorating Memorial Day with several parades, ceremonies and other events.

Members of the Smith-Hoover American Legion Post 281 Drum & Bugle Corps perform in the Harbor Springs Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Members of the Harbor Springs High School marching band perform in the Harbor Springs Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, 2024.

In Harbor Springs, crowds lined up along Main Street in raincoats and umbrellas to watch the Smith-Hoover American Legion Post 281 Drum & Bugle Corps and Harbor Springs High School marching band perform.

In Petoskey, the Emmet County VFW and Petoskey American Legion joined forces for a parade and ceremony downtown.

Members of the American Legion Post 194 march through downtown Petoskey during the Memorial Day Parade on May 27, 2024.

American Legion Post 194 Commander Eric Kesseler addresses the crowd during the 2024 Memorial Day service at Pennsylvania Park in downtown Petoskey.

Joined by the Petoskey High School marching band and a handful of Boy Scouts, veterans marched from Emmet Street to Pennsylvania Park before kicking off the annual ceremony.

The names of fallen soldiers were read aloud and a prayer was read to the crowd.

The service ended with a rifle salute.

On a rainy Monday morning, veterans and community members made their way to Pennsylvania Park for the 2024 Memorial Day service.

After names of fallen soldiers were read, members of the American Legion Post 194 fired off a rifle salute during the Petoskey Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

There was a table representing soldiers that are Prisoners of War and Missing in Action set up at the park, with a white tablecloth, single rose and glass facing down.

Prior to the parade and service, the VFW and Legion hosted services at Greenwood Cemetery and a "Lost at Sea" ceremony behind the Petoskey Fire Department.

The Petoskey High School band performed at Pennsylvania Park during the 2024 Memorial Day service.

(Left) Eric Kesseler, American Legion Post 194 commander, and (right) Dakota Averill, Emmet County VFW Post 2051 commander, read off the names of fallen soldiers during the Memorial Day service at Pennsylvania Park.

