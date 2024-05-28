Northern Michigan commemorates Memorial Day
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Wet and rainy weather didn't keep Northern Michigan from commemorating Memorial Day with several parades, ceremonies and other events.
In Harbor Springs, crowds lined up along Main Street in raincoats and umbrellas to watch the Smith-Hoover American Legion Post 281 Drum & Bugle Corps and Harbor Springs High School marching band perform.
In Petoskey, the Emmet County VFW and Petoskey American Legion joined forces for a parade and ceremony downtown.
Joined by the Petoskey High School marching band and a handful of Boy Scouts, veterans marched from Emmet Street to Pennsylvania Park before kicking off the annual ceremony.
The names of fallen soldiers were read aloud and a prayer was read to the crowd.
The service ended with a rifle salute.
There was a table representing soldiers that are Prisoners of War and Missing in Action set up at the park, with a white tablecloth, single rose and glass facing down.
Prior to the parade and service, the VFW and Legion hosted services at Greenwood Cemetery and a "Lost at Sea" ceremony behind the Petoskey Fire Department.
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northern Michigan commemorates Memorial Day 2024