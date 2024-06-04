Northern Michigan celebrates graduation season

Savannah Gorney poses with her diploma during the Harbor Springs High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Schools throughout Northern Michigan celebrated their graduations over the weekend.

From Boyne Falls to Charlevoix to Harbor Springs to Alanson, family and friends gathered to watch the Class of 2024 cross the stage and receive their diplomas.

The Alanson Class of 2024 graduated on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Charlevoix High School Class of 2024 toss their caps following their graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

For Harbor Springs High School, the seniors represented the school's smallest graduating class in decades, but student speaker Grandt Backus described his classmates as "a very big part of a very small town in Northern Michigan."

Madeleine DeBord-Peters and Jenna Blanck celebrate together following the Harbor Springs High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

"With the time we have left in the world, our class will go on to a multitude of different paths, but this time without each other," he said. "Some of us will never see each other again after today. So if I can get just one message to stick with my class today for them to use throughout their lives, my message would be 'Live because you can.'"

Whether they're heading to college, the military, the workforce or another career path, we wish the Class of 2024 all the best. Congratulations!

Boyne City High School graduates toss their caps at the end of their graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Boyne Falls Class of 2024 graduated on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

