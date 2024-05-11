Will northern lights still be visible in Ohio this weekend? Check to see weather forecast

Weather plays a huge role in whether or not you can see the northern lights.

By now, you've heard how Greater Cincinnati residents might be treated to the northern lights' dancing colors Saturday night and Sunday night.

The sky has the right solar conditions to make this possible. But will the weather in Greater Cincinnati create viewable conditions?

The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday... pic.twitter.com/GMDKikl7mA — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 11, 2024

Cincinnati weather for Saturday night

Saturday night' forecast calls for dry, partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.

Although clear skies are the best conditions for seeing the northern lights, they may still be visible in partly cloudy conditions. Meteorologists predicted partly cloudy conditions for Friday night, and residents across Greater Cincinnati still reported seeing the northern lights.

The moon phase also can affect the apparent brightness of the aurora, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A full moon can reduce the intensity of the display.

Fortunately, the moon will likely not have much of an impact this weekend. The moon will be in the waxing crescent phase Saturday night with 15.2% of moonlight present to the naked eye, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Cincinnati weather for Sunday night

Sunday looks like your best bet for viewing the northern lights. Mostly clear and dry conditions are expected for Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The moon will be in the waxing crescent phase Sunday night with 23.4% of moonlight present to the naked eye, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

When can I see the northern lights in Ohio?

The best aurora can be seen on both this Saturday and Sunday nights, usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time). These hours expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Skies will be clear enough to view northern lights