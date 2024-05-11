The Northern Lights put on a rare show across Michigan

The Northern Lights in Williamston | Susan J. Demas

Michiganders living in the Upper Peninsula are periodically treated to displays of the famed Northern Lights. But a rare, severe (G4) geomagnetic storm Friday night meant that even those of us living below the Mackinac Bridge could see the aurora borealis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center said that it’s “very likely” that the geomagnetic storm will continue throughout the weekend. The Northern Lights may be visible in Michigan on Saturday and Sunday nights, depending on cloud cover.

Here are some photos captured Friday night in rural Williamston outside Lansing:

