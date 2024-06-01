Northern lights may be visible from Pennsylvania again. Here’s the forecast.

Looking for another chance to see the northern lights in Pennsylvania?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., issued a statement this week that the colorful spectacle known as the Aurora borealis may be viewable again over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho on Friday night into Saturday.

The NOAA predicted view line for the Norther Lights for Friday, May 31, 2024 as of the early afternoon. (Courtesy of NOAA)

A moderate geomagnetic solar storm, known as a coronal mass ejection, will be hitting the Earth once again, according to NOAA. The last solar flare on May 10 gave some in northern Pennsylvania a view of the lights, but cloud coverage in southeastern Pennsylvania made views spotty. Some people in Lehigh County reported getting glimpses of it, however.

The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies tonight for southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. That includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Mercer County in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies for Friday night, May 31, 2024 for southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which may allow a glimpse of the Northern Lights. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

The northern lights view line moves further north for Saturday night, which also may be clear according to NWS forecasts.