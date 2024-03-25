Northern lights may be visible in Michigan skies over next 2 nights

Michigan may catch a glimpse of the northern lights overnight Sunday, if conditions are right.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, represent waves of light from solar wind, creating a display of moving lights in the night sky.

A geomagnetic storm began Saturday and continued into Sunday, creating potential viewing conditions for the aurora borealis. The storm registered moderate at level G2 Saturday before increasing to a severe level G4 storm Sunday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm was prompted by a coronal mass ejection from the sun Friday evening, reaching the Earth early Sunday.

The geomagnetic storm continues in response to CME passage. G1 (Minor) through G4 (Severe) levels were already reached with this storm. G3 (Strong) or higher storm levels remain possible into the evening as CME progression continues. Please visit https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for more. pic.twitter.com/yRmniWui6g — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) March 24, 2024

Ideal viewing conditions feature a clear, dark night sky. Cloudy conditions in northern Michigan on Sunday evening could dampen viewing chances.

The solar forecast predicts the geomagnetic storm to continue Sunday night, with strong G3 or higher storm levels. The storm may continue into Monday at up to G4 strong storm levels, per NOAA.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northern lights may be visible in Michigan over next 2 nights