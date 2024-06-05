Northern lights are lighting up the sky again: What will Binghamton see?

In early May, the northern lights lit up the skies across the United States. If you missed it, there may be other chances to catch a glimpse from your neighborhood this year.

The northern lights occur when the sun radiates charged particles into the atmosphere creating a solar wind, which collides with the Earth's ionosphere creating an extraordinary light show.

The sun rotates on its axis once every 27 days and Thursday, June 6 marks exactly 27 days since the last visible solar flare. Some weather forecasters predicted another aurora event could be visible in the United States this week.

Will northern lights be visible in Binghamton?

Micheal Kistner, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, said there is nothing on the radar to suggest any geomagnetic activity for the Binghamton area. The last coronal mass ejection (CME), which are large ejections of plasma and magnetic energy emitted from the sun occurred a few days ago. While it passed over Earth Monday night, it would not have been strong enough to be seen by the naked eye.

"Just looking at the space center here, the probability for the next flare, in the next 48 hours is about 25%, so that's pretty high," Kistner said Tuesday. "There is potential and if there is a next flare it has to produce a coronal mass ejection in order for it to actually produce an aurora here so sometimes, we get a flare that doesn't always lead to an aurora."

Even with a major flare, it takes about 48 hours for the geomagnetic storms to begin.

More: Things to do this weekend: St. Anthony's Feast Days, Pride Palooza

When is the next time to see the northern lights in New York?

The solar cycle may bring more opportunities to witness the phenomenon this year in the next few years.

To keep track of potential northern lights events, here are some websites that track the sun's activity:

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Northern lights in NY: What can be seen in Binghamton