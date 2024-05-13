Northern lights in Indiana: Here's what Hoosiers saw over the weekend

The aurora borealis put on a dazzling light show in skies over the United States this weekend. Thanks to geomagnetic storms that pushed the northern lights further south, many Hoosiers caught a rare glimpse of pink, purple and green auroras gliding across Indiana.

"It's the best auroral display in Central Indiana in over 20 years," said Butler University Physics & Astronomy professor Brian Murphy in a message Saturday to IndyStar.

Here's a look at what people from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park to just outside Indianapolis saw overhead.

Northern lights in French Lick

UNBELIEVABLE‼️#Northernlights meet The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort — simply magical. ✨

Check out this timelapse shot by our incredible videographer, Troy. #frenchlickresort@FLR_Golf pic.twitter.com/vQFPNQyh1K — French Lick Resort (@FL_Resort) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in Indiana Dunes State Park

Northern Lights dancing over Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/16WuZpcz17 — Michael Caterina (@MLCaterina) May 11, 2024

Northern Lights from Beverly Shores, Indiana over Lake Michigan this evening #Auroraborealis #weather pic.twitter.com/sSJCiPDTmy — Barry Butler Photography (@barrybutler9) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in Indianapolis

Northern lights in Dyer

Northern lights in Noblesville

I managed to snag a few shots of the #Auroraborealis last night in Noblesville. Here are the results. pic.twitter.com/Qvpj05cpKj — Mickey Shuey (@MickeyShuey) May 13, 2024

Northern lights in Vincennes

The sky "en rose" ☁️ 🌷



Chuck Reinhart caught last night's aurora and wrote: “The northern lights from my yard in Vincennes, Indiana. The camera’s sensor records colors the eye can’t see.” Thanks, Chuck! https://t.co/4dMAiX4kXl



See more photos! https://t.co/DDqDQyw0TE pic.twitter.com/a58moxZitX — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) May 11, 2024

Northern lights in Cass County

From the National Weather Service in Central Indiana

Our Meteorologists were out and about last night chasing the Auroras. Here are a few of our favorite photos and time-lapse videos. Taken just north of Indianapolis off of US-31 around 1030pm-1130pm. Comment below with your favorite Aurora pics! #inwx @NWSSWPC pic.twitter.com/hCKsVSbazA — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 11, 2024

