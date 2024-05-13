Northern lights in Indiana: Here's what Hoosiers saw over the weekend

John Tufts, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

The aurora borealis put on a dazzling light show in skies over the United States this weekend. Thanks to geomagnetic storms that pushed the northern lights further south, many Hoosiers caught a rare glimpse of pink, purple and green auroras gliding across Indiana.

"It's the best auroral display in Central Indiana in over 20 years," said Butler University Physics & Astronomy professor Brian Murphy in a message Saturday to IndyStar.

Here's a look at what people from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park to just outside Indianapolis saw overhead.

Northern lights in French Lick

Northern lights in Indiana Dunes State Park

Northern lights in Indianapolis

Northern lights in Dyer

Northern lights in Noblesville

Northern lights in Vincennes

Northern lights in Cass County

From the National Weather Service in Central Indiana

Others are reading: A viral TikTok trend wants you to block celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim K. Here's why

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Follow him on X at @JTuftsReports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Northern lights: Photos of what people saw in Indiana in May 2024