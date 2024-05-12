LIVE: Northern lights expected to be visible from Florida tonight
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After last night’s incredible light show, the Northern Lights are likely to be visible in Florida on Saturday night as well.
WFLA’s Meteorologist Eric Stone said the amazing sight can be viewed again in the Sunshine State tonight but under certain conditions.
Northern lights forecast: Auroras could be seen as far south as Alabama, NOAA says
The Northern Lights are expected to be visible from the hours of 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. and in areas with little light pollution. Stone recommends looking at the sky from the beach, in rural areas, or any place free from city and street lights.
Tonight, clear skies are in our favor, giving Tampa Bay area residents more of a possibility for visibility.
On Friday night, people across the United States got a glimpse of the lights, which were caused by a massive solar storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Northern Lights reach Florida during solar storm
A G4 geomagnetic storm watch was issued Thursday by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, giving most Americans a high likelihood of seeing the aurora.
The images below were captured on Friday, May 10.
This “very rare” phenomenon will be more visible in midwestern states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.
Planning on capturing the lights tonight? Report It! Send in videos, photos and other information here. https://www.wfla.com/reportit/
