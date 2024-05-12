LIVE: Northern lights expected to be visible from Florida tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After last night’s incredible light show, the Northern Lights are likely to be visible in Florida on Saturday night as well.

WFLA’s Meteorologist Eric Stone said the amazing sight can be viewed again in the Sunshine State tonight but under certain conditions.

The Northern Lights are expected to be visible from the hours of 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. and in areas with little light pollution. Stone recommends looking at the sky from the beach, in rural areas, or any place free from city and street lights.

Tonight, clear skies are in our favor, giving Tampa Bay area residents more of a possibility for visibility.

On Friday night, people across the United States got a glimpse of the lights, which were caused by a massive solar storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A G4 geomagnetic storm watch was issued Thursday by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, giving most Americans a high likelihood of seeing the aurora.

The images below were captured on Friday, May 10.

Friday’s Northern Lights captured in O’Fallon Illinois (Credt: Caleb Edney)

Friday’s Northern Lights captured in O’Fallon Illinois (Credt: Caleb Edney)

Friday’s Northern Lights captured in O’Fallon Illinois (Credt: Caleb Edney)

The Northern lights fill the sky at the Bogus Basin ski resort on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

11 May 2024, Kochel: Northern lights sparkle in the night sky over Lake Kochel in Bavaria. Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

This “very rare” phenomenon will be more visible in midwestern states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

