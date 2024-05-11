The northern lights dazzled Idaho skygazers. See photos from Boise and beyond

In Boise and throughout the state, Idahoans pursued dark overnight skies Friday into Saturday for the opportunity to spot a phenomenon that hasn’t presented itself in nearly two decades.

The aurora borealis visited the state’s southern reaches starting around 8 p.m. Friday, with the strongest solar storm activity lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday. The sun didn’t set in Boise until almost 9 p.m., and then the colors of the northern lights began to emerge and dance above the ridgelines.

The northern lights pay a rare visit to Lucky Peak in Boise, Idaho, early in the morning on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday night, as the Idaho Statesman previously reported. It was the first time NOAA had done so since January 2005.

As NASA reports, the skyward anomaly is caused by solar storm particles colliding with the Earth’s upper atmosphere, with the planet’s magnetic field sending the particles north and south. The interaction creates an illuminated exhibit usually only seen near the North and South poles.

The aurora borealis, when particles from the sun collide into the Earth’s upper atmosphere, as seen above the Boise Bench in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 11, 2024.

From the hill above Horseshoe Bend, the magentas and neon greens came to life and dazzled those who stayed up past their usual bedtimes.

The northern lights appear in Idaho, from the hill above Horseshoe Bend in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Similarly unique sights could be found in other areas of the Treasure Valley with lower light pollution, including up Bogus Basin Road in Boise County.

The norther lights in Idaho, from Bogus Basin Road in Boise, on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Idaho Statesman photographer Sarah Miller headed to Lucky Peak to take in the colorful display.

The northern lights appear north of Lucky Peak State Park near Boise, Friday, May 10, 2024. The phenomenon was made possible by a large solar storm interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field, creating glowing atmospheric gases.

Meanwhile, Idaho Statesman visual editor Darin Oswald trekked up to Shafer Butte in the Boise National Forest and produced this selfie, dubbing the stunning image “Aurora Idahoalis.”

A rare view of the northern lights appeared near Boise, Friday, May 10, 2024. The phenomenon was made possible by a large solar storm interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field, creating glowing atmospheric gases.

Another chance to catch the northern lights in Idaho is predicted for Saturday — starting around nightfall and into Sunday, though likely farther north toward the Riggins area, about 150 miles north of Boise.