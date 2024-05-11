Northern lights dazzle Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley was dazzled Friday night as Southern Nevada was graced with a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis, the result of an “extreme” G5 geomagnetic storm.

Many in Las Vegas were ready with smartphones in hand to capture the rare occurrence and submit them to pix@8newsnow.com.

The Aurora Borealis visible 10 minutes outside of Las Vegas, near Kyle Canyon. (Traci Wilson/KLAS)

The Aurora Borealis visible 10 minutes outside of Las Vegas, near Kyle Canyon. (Traci Wilson/KLAS)

The Aurora Borealis visible 10 minutes outside of Las Vegas, near Kyle Canyon. (Traci Wilson/KLAS)

The Aurora Borealis visible 10 minutes outside of Las Vegas, near Kyle Canyon. (Traci Wilson/KLAS)

The Aurora Borealis visible 10 minutes outside of Las Vegas, near Kyle Canyon. (Traci Wilson/KLAS)

The Aurora Borealis visible outside of Las Vegas near Mt. Charleston (Katie Jaquez)

The Aurora Borealis visible outside of Las Vegas near Mt. Charleston (Katie Jaquez)

The Aurora Borealis visible near SR159 and SR160 (Patsy Rasmussen)

The Aurora Borealis visible near SR159 and SR160 (Patsy Rasmussen)

The Aurora Borealis visible near SR159 and SR160 (Patsy Rasmussen)

The last time a G5 solar storm occurred was in 2003, when it caused major power problems in Sweden and South Africa.

With the northern lights expected to stay on Saturday in Southern Nevada, interested individuals may have another chance to watch and photograph the phenomenon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.