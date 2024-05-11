Northern lights could be visible in SLO County and California through weekend. How to see them

The geomagnetic storm that filled Northern Hemisphere skies with color on Friday won’t let up until the end of the weekend, meaning that the northern lights may be visible again in San Luis Obispo County and elsewhere in California on Saturday and Sunday nights.

On Friday night, the rare conditions put on a dazzling display across the globe, with people posting photos of skies filled with pinks, purples, blues and greens.

Sky-watchers in SLO County didn’t miss out on the fun, capturing colorful images from dark-sky areas in the North County, including Santa Margarita, Atascadero and Paso Robles.

The northern lights illuminate the skies over Santa Margarita in pinks and purples on May 10, 2024. Photo by Annika Englund

San Luis Obispo residents Gabrielle Ferreira and Kyle Bell drove out to see the spectacle Friday night after hearing it was visible in Santa Margarita.

“We live on an amazing planet and when something like this happens, you have to jump in the car and go find it,” said Ferreira, who is a former Tribune reporter. “It’s really magical, and this truly feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ferreira noted that the lights were not very visible to the naked eye at first and showed up more clearly in photos. She did note that she could see something like a “reddish light that kind of pulses.”

Jenna Johnson captured this photo of the northern lights from her mountaintop home in Santa Margarita on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo by Jenna Johnson

Residents capture photos of aurora borealis across California

Forecasts indicated the northern lights would be visible as far south as California, and those predictions more than lived up to the hopes.

At Lake Tahoe, shimmering pink and purple skies reflected in the still waters.

It was an incredible night in Northern California! Here’s a rare look at the Northern Lights over Lake Tahoe. (via @abradfordadventure/IG) pic.twitter.com/kjOTcarzgo — Active NorCal (@ActiveNorCal) May 11, 2024

A video from Blue Canyon in Placer County posted by @ActiveNorcal on X showed shimmering green light over the horizon transitioning to bands of pink light so thick it obscured the stars in the distance.

A Northern Lights timelapse over Blue Canyon, California. (via @absorbingphotons/IG) pic.twitter.com/3gt0PNryn5 — Active NorCal (@ActiveNorCal) May 11, 2024

Photographer Michael Steinberg captured a one-of-a kind shot of the rosy hues above snow-capped Mt. Shasta.

“This will be one that I need framed,” he said in the post on X. “Aurora pillars leaning up towards Mt Shasta. Two majestic beauties in one shot.”

This will be one that I need framed. Aurora pillars leaning up towards Mt Shasta. Two majestic beauties in one shot. pic.twitter.com/mkWzxKgGjC — Michael Steinberg (@MichaelWX18) May 11, 2024

And in Hollister, weather and astronomy buff William Justo posted a sequence of photos showing a thick bank of bright pink filling the night skies over the Central Coast town.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” he said in a video on X. “Northern lights here in Hollister, California. ... This is usually in Alaska that we see it. It’s amazing.”

How to see the northern lights

For those who missed Friday’s display, the good news is that it will likely continue for the next couple nights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it observed G5 geomagnetic storm conditions again early Saturday morning, according to a news release put out on its website.

“Additional Aurora sightings (weather permitting) may be possible this evening into tomorrow!” the National Weather Service posted on X. “A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday, May 12th. Periods of G4-G5 geomagnetic storms are likely!”

Additional Aurora sightings (weather permitting) may be possible this evening into tomorrow! A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday, May 12th. Periods of G4-G5 geomagnetic storms are likely! https://t.co/iibFBuyzXo — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 11, 2024

The agency said the lights will be visible across the northern United States, dipping down into states such as Oregon and Northern California.

The agency also added that the storm could and has created disruptions in the power grid, high frequency communications and GPS.

The northern lights illuminate the skies over Edinburgh, Scotland, in pinks and greens on Friday night, May 10, 2024. Photo by Lauren Tarica

To see the lights, head north and away from cities to avoid light pollution.

In more southern spots like SLO County, it may be hard to see the aurora with the naked eye. In that case, cameras are often more sensitive.

Try setting your phone to night mode for the best chance to pick up the colors.

Also, head inland for the clearest skies, away from coastal fog.

Send us your photos

Did you get any photos of the northern lights in SLO County? Send your photos to jtarica@thetribunenews.com and kleslie@thetribunenews.com and we’ll post them here.

The northern lights were visible over Paso Robles on May 10, 2024. Photo by Aaron Bergh