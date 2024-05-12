Northern Lights continue to mesmerize. Display expected again Sunday

The northern lights once again captivated Americans on Saturday night, painting the sky with vivid hues of green, purple, and pink across much of the northern United States. Although Saturday's display didn't match the brilliance or reach of Friday's spectacle, the breathtaking sight continued to dazzle observers. As anticipation builds for a third consecutive night of aurora activity, forecasters are predicting another chance for spectacular views on Sunday for many.

According to the Space and Weather Prediction Center's experimental forecast map, Sunday night may offer prime viewing opportunities in regions including New England, the Midwest, the Upper Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. The celestial display could extend as far south as Iowa and Nebraska, providing ample opportunities for sky gazers to witness the mesmerizing streaks of light.

For those who missed Friday or Saturday's spectacle due to cloud cover, Sunday presents a promising opportunity. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines expressed optimism, particularly for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which experienced cloud cover during the past two nights.

What are the Northern Lights?

The northern lights, or auroras, are a natural phenomenon characterized by stunning light displays in Earth's atmosphere, often observed in high-latitude regions. These captivating displays occur when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's upper atmosphere, producing radiant patterns of light, including rays, spirals, and flickers.

When are the Northern Lights most visible?

Typically, the best time to view the aurora is within an hour or two of midnight, expanding towards evening and morning as geomagnetic activity intensifies.

