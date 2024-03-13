Northern Kentucky teens set up underage sex trap: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Prosecutors say a Fort Thomas man thought he was meeting a 16-year-old for sex. Instead, he was confronted and filmed by teenagers.

Good morning, readers. I'm Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez.

Going viral on social media has become a badge of honor for teenagers. In Fort Thomas, a group of teens thought recreating their own version of "To Catch a Predator" would make it happen for them.

But then, court documents say they tried to blackmail their mark for cash. One even pretended to be a police officer.

I don't often write crime stories, but this one is bizarre. We've excluded the names of people in this article because it involves underage teens and a person who was victimized. But we still think it's worth our readers knowing something like this happened in the community.

You can read more about it here.

What else you need to know Wednesday, March 13

🌤️ Weather: High of 72. Very warm with increasing cloudiness.

📋 Donald Trump to visit Ohio to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

🍽️ Why 4 p.m. at Otto's is a special moment to witness.

⚾ Former Cincinnati Reds teammate Joey Votto 'saddened' by Noelvi Marte’s PED suspension.

💃 Bathroom dance parties? Convenience store near Kings Island known for disco bathroom.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Instead of releasing running back Joe Mixon, the Cincinnati Bengals traded him to the Houston Texans.

• Cincinnati Bengals change course, trade Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans

• GE Aerospace to invest $107M in Cincinnati manufacturing sites as it spins off

The girl sent the message the night of Feb. 14, according to court documents. Officials have not released what exactly the message said.

• Documents: Mariemont student on house arrest, facing charges for alleged Snapchat threat

Residents and firefighters went to a North College Hill city council budget and finance committee meeting Monday night.

• North College Hill residents walk out of city meeting after firefighter mass resignation

Beacon Orthopaedics Athlete of the Week logo.

• Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, March 11

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Northern Kentucky teens set up underage sex trap | Daily Briefing