Northern Kentucky GOP candidate accuses his rival of using gay hookup app

State House GOP candidates Ed Massey and T.J. Roberts debated at a forum Tuesday night hosted by the Commonwealth Policy Center at the main branch of the Boone County Public Library.

BURLINGTON, Ky. – A Republican candidate forum ended abruptly Tuesday night after one man accused the other of having a profile on a gay hookup app.

Republican Kentucky House candidate Ed Massey told The Enquirer afterward he stood by his claim that his primary opponent T. J. Roberts is “rumored to be on Grindr.” The comment sparked 120 or so attendees at the event to shout toward the stage – some confused, others adamant the accusation was a lie.

Roberts called for his opponent to withdraw from the race.

“I’d ask that he apologize. I’d ask that he drop out of the race because Boone County deserves better,” Roberts told The Enquirer.

“Do I have Grindr? No. That is stupid. And he used (the phrase) ‘rumored to be’ because he is getting to a level where he’s this close to getting sued for defamation,” Roberts, 26, said.

Both candidates are running in the GOP primary for the empty state House seat in District 66, which includes the northern part of Boone County, located about 15 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

Massey and Roberts were two of six candidates slated to attend the forum hosted by the Commonwealth Policy Center at the main branch of the Boone County Public Library.

The center is a conservative political organization that recruits candidates, lobbies lawmakers and promotes traditional Christian values.

Kentucky House District 66

'I don't know who we're dealing with'

Massey, 56, did not provide evidence of a Grindr account linked to Roberts but defended the comment after the debate.

“I’ve heard from more than one person that he may have a different affiliation. I don’t judge him for that, but I’d rather people just be truthful about what it is. Again, I said it was a rumored Grindr account because I don’t know that for certain,” Massey said. “But I will tell you, the lies that I’ve caught him in, the things that he’s said – I don’t know who we’re dealing with.”

Roberts has previously told The Enquirer he believes marriage is between a man and a woman but accepts the issue has been settled legally by the Supreme Court. He lives with his grandparents and acts as their caretaker, he said.

About 71% of people in the United States agree marriage between same-sex couples should be legally recognized, according to a 2023 Gallup poll. That includes 49% of Republicans and 41% of weekly churchgoers.

Part of a broader Republican divide

Roberts is part of a vocal and more conservative branch of the Republican party that emerged after the 2020 election – one that is deeply rooted in Christian values that support legislation such as total abortion bans without exceptions for rape or incest. They're sometimes called liberty candidates or constitutional Republicans.

That’s in contrast to establishment Republicans who thrived in a pre-Trump era, which is when Massey won two terms as state House representative.

Whoever wins the May 21 primary election will go up against Democrat Peggy Houston-Nienaber in the general election this fall. A Republican has represented the district in the House for more than 40 years.

During the forum, Massey also brought up what he said were Roberts’ offensive online comments, including about veterans.

“My opponent got into a debate with a military member where he said to him, basically, that he needed to get a real job to get off the taxpayer dime and that he had no respect for the military,” Massey said, displaying a printout of the comments.

Roberts said he could not remember the specific conversation or its context, but he said his stepfather and grandfather are both veterans.

“My issue is that I despise the military-industrial complex’s use of our soldiers because, foundationally, I think that they sign up to defend America, they sign up to defend America first,” he said.

Roberts made few personal accusations about Massey during the debate. Instead, he wanted to keep the conversation focused on issues, like limited government and the protection of people’s individual rights.

"What he said was so false it was hardly deserving of a response," Roberts said. "All I can say is how I am less than half that man's age and yet still, in my view, was the adult in the room was beyond me."

The Enquirer previously interviewed Roberts and Massey about issues such as abortion, school vouchers, and Donald Trump. You can read more about their stance on specific issues at the link below.

More: A censure and 'cheap political points' highlight GOP divide in Kentucky

Have a news tip or question about something happening in Northern Kentucky? Contact NKY reporter Jolene Almendarez at jolenea@gannett.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @jolenea1.

More: A censure and 'cheap political points' highlight GOP divide in Kentucky

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: T.J. Roberts calls for Ed Massey to withdraw after Grindr rumor