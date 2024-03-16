Northern Indiana communities to add EV charging infrastructure

Mar. 16—As officials pondered expansions to a lakeside park that had become a centerpiece attraction in Winona Lake, they learned about a grant opportunity being considered by the Michiana Area Council of Governments.

The grant would come from a federal program aimed at building out a nationwide network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. The project envisioned by officials with the Biden administration was part of a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021.

At first glance, spending money to install an EV charging station in a town with less than 6,000 residents seemed illogical to some of the town's leaders. But according to town manager Craig Allebach, Winona Lake's status as a resort destination meant that, especially during peak tourism seasons in the summer and early fall, a growing number of out-of-town license plates belonged to electric vehicles.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity — especially if we can get it on the national maps — for people to stop and eat in our restaurants," Allebach said.

"We feel like it's going to attract people to shop and dine in our downtown. We have a nice greenway system here, so something like this puts us right in the center of that conversation."

Winona Lake's station will be a Level 2 charger, able to provide 240 volts with a charge time of four to 12 hours. Officials plan to install it in the town hall parking lot, which borders a park and is a short walk away from several local restaurants and retail shops.

The town's foray into the EV charging space will happen as part of a $4.2 million grant award announced by the Biden administration in January. The funding, part of an initial infusion of $623 million awarded to 47 such projects in 22 states, will allow the Michiana area to "fill gaps in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in rural areas and disadvantaged communities," according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The Michiana proposal was the only one in Indiana to receive funding in the current cycle.

"This funding will proactively provide a basic level of public charging access in many of our communities where there is nothing today," MACOG Executive Director James Trunwald said in a release.

"This will make it less risky for individuals and municipalities to benefit from the lower cost of operating EVs, knowing they have a backup charging option nearby."

In addition to the charger in Winona Lake, the money will also pay for the building of 31 stations in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties. Also, three Level 3 charging stations — with the ability to provide enough charge to add up to 200 miles of range to an EV battery within 30 minutes — are to be installed at the South Bend International Airport.

"There's definitely a need for businesses, ride-share drivers, anyone driving in the region who's putting in a lot of miles," said Leah Thill, director of sustainability for MACOG.

Thill said that while the chargers address what many see as pressing environmental concerns, regional leaders see elements of practicality in adding them to the area's current infrastructure.

"I don't see it as a marketing tool for the region as a whole, but certainly as people need to pass through our region, especially in our smaller communities, these stations may be filling a need to attract visitors," Thill said.

"If people can't charge to return to their destination, that's a problem. It makes for a much more seamless experience for a person visiting that community."

Allebach noted that planners are anticipating some challenges in completing the installation, specifically running electrical lines to the site and other necessary steps. He expressed optimism, however, that once the station is up and running, the project will pay for itself quickly.

"Obviously, we think it's going to be utilized quite a bit," he said. "We'll see how well it works out and try to get data on how much it's being utilized. Possibly we could get to a place where we would get something back for the electricity we're putting out."

Late last year, Winona Lake officials also approved plans to apply for a federal grant to purchase three electric police vehicles. If funded, the grant from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program would also allow for at least one additional charging station.

Efforts to enhance charging infrastructure in rural areas will only grow in importance, Thill said, as consumer demand for electric vehicles grows. Since 2021, EV sales have nearly quadrupled, with a record 1.2 million sold in 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book.

"(Demand) has gone up considerably over the last five years," Thill said. "By providing (charging options) and being proactive, we're helping reduce some of the bottlenecks that areas like Chicago are experiencing as they have higher rates of EV adoption overall."

