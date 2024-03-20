Northern Cambria School Board nixes proposed teacher committee

Mar. 20—NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — A proposed Northern Cambria School Board teacher and staff committee aimed at addressing concerns was voted down by the board at Tuesday's meeting.

The vote failed in a 5-4 action with Norma and Kevin Krug, Gerard and Mara Krumenacker and Carol Lieb voting "no."

Jennifer Zeanchock, Patrick Shell, Danyelle Hoover and Michael Vasil cast "yes" votes.

"I feel it's the responsibility of the board to have an open line of communication," Zeanchock said.

Norma Krug disagreed.

During the meeting, Norma Krug said she did not think the committee was necessary, and prior to the executive session, she said she didn't like the "negative wording" of the motion.

Zeanchock said the idea for the committee stemmed from direct concerns she's received from teachers and principals alike regarding their employment.

She said she wants to foster a supportive environment with faculty and staff where they can share those worries.

She added that she wants the proposed committee to be a place to celebrate teachers and staff as well.

Toward the end of the meeting, Zeanchock asked that the board hold a workshop to talk with faculty and staff and improve the community within the district.

In a other business, the board voted to send middle school band and chorus teacher Jennifer Fox to the Pennsylvania Music Educator's Association Conference in April at a cost of $365, but denied kindergarten through sixth grade music teacher Alyson Pattison's request at a cost of $1,047.

After the vote, Zeanchock said Fox can't attend without Pattison, but board President Kevin Krug moved the meeting on.

Shell asked the matter be addressed again at the next committee of the whole meeting because that and the April 16 voting meeting would take place prior to the PMEA conference.

Board members received a brief update on the elementary/middle school building project during Tuesday's meeting.

Lieb said demolition efforts are continuing and new drain lines have been connected.

Additionally, SitelogIQ Director of Special Projects Andrew Zwally provided information to the group about possible grants the district could apply for.

Those ranged from a state Department of Community and Economic Development program for public school facilities improvements and environmental repairs funding for hazardous materials abatement to COVID-19-era funding for school improvements related to broadband projects that also include facilities.

Roland Paronish, district finance director, said the broadband grant may be the most feasible for Northern Cambria.