Northern California woman under investigation after 46 dead cats found in home, sheriff says

A Northern California woman is under investigation this week after animal care services and sheriff’s deputies found at least 46 dead cats in her home filled with more 160 felines roaming through her property.

The incident began after numerous residents complained for weeks about a large number of cats padding through the home in the 1300 block of Sundance Drive in Plumas Lake, an unincorporated community 20 miles north of Sacramento.

Yuba County sheriff’s deputies and the county’s animal care services arrived to the home on Tuesday to find the pack of animals scared of humans and running away, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The owner, who has not been arrested, said she operated a “feral cat rescue,” said Katy Goodson, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

“It will take days before the house is completely rid of the felines,” Goodson wrote.

The Yuba County Animal Services is asking for donations to help with the medical treatment for the confiscated herd of cats. Donations can be made to Yuba County animal services by calling 530-741-6478 or by mailing to 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, CA 95961.