Northern California woman found drunk with car running, three daughters in backseat

(FOX40.COM) — A Northern California woman was recently arrested after police officers found her unconscious at a stop sign with her car running and three daughters in the backseat.

According to the Redding Police Department, the woman, 35 was arrested for three counts of felony child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol before being booked into the Shasta County Jail.

On Tuesday, police officers received reports of an unconscious driver inside a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Creekside Street and Sacramento Drive around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who was still unconscious, and three young girls in the backseat.

Officers later learned the young girls were the daughters of the driver.

Police said the woman appeared to be “extremely” intoxicated, which was confirmed when a test revealed her blood alcohol level was four times over the legal limit.

