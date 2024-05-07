Northern California wind advisory issued for gusts up to 45 mph

(FOX40.COM) — A wind advisory for the Sacramento Valley will soon go into effect for gusts that may reach up to 45 mph over the next few days.

The wind advisory begins at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and is expected to end at 8 a.m. on Thursday. North winds are forecast to be 20-30 mph with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Areas affected are the South Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, and Delta regions. Areas along Interstate 5 and portions of Interstate 80 and 505 will also be impacted.

Lightning strike destroys Northern California home

“Wednesday will be warmer but it’s windier – not a fun day to be outside because of those gusts,” said FOX40’s chief meteorologist Adam Epstein.

The strongest winds are forecast to be on Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning with gusts strong enough to cause power outages or blow down tree limbs. The winds can also make driving more difficult for drivers so officials advise commuters to travel with caution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.