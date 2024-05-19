Northern California teacher arrested for molesting a 4-year-old child, deputies say

(FOX40.COM) — A special education teacher who worked in Sacramento and Roseville was arrested in connection with sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called on Friday to report that she just found out her teenage daughter had been sexually abused when she was four years old. She said the suspect was a man close to the family.

SCSO identified the suspect as 49-year-old Jason Prater, who officers said “made

some admissions and confirmed significant parts of the girl’s statement” during an interview. Prater worked at the Roseville campus of the John Adams Academy and Options for Youth Charter School in Sacramento. He was also a martial arts instructor for children in the Roseville area, according to SCSO.

Prater was arrested for under suspicion of crimes related to oral sex acts with a child, and lewd or lascivious act with a child. Prater is in custody with a $2.1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.

