Northern California sheriff’s office holding sobriety checkpoint before Memorial Day

(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it will hold a sobriety checkpoint ahead of Memorial Day in an effort to identify and remove those who drive under the influence from the county’s roadways.

The sheriff’s office said deputies who have received specialized training in identifying drivers operating their vehicles under the influence will be at the sobriety checkpoint, which will be held “somewhere within the county” on Friday.

“The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to stop and arrest any drunk driver they see to keep roads and community safe,” the agency said. “Having a sober driver is just the first step in keeping the night safe.”

CHP launching statewide maximum enforcement period for Memorial Day Weekend

Deputies also remind drivers that if they are caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can face jail time, lose their driver’s license, have their car towed, or face numerous court expenses and higher insurance rates.

Tips for safe driving include not drinking at all, as even one drink can increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk, designating a sober driver, not letting anyone else who has had alcohol get behind the wheel of a car, and contacting law enforcement if you do notice an impaired driver on the road.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from California’s Cannabis Tax Fund

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.