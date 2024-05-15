Northern California police searching for missing child who was last seen with 24-year-old man

(FOX40.COM) — Northern California police are trying to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday morning in the company of a 24-year-old man.

According to the Chico Police Department, Maycie Marie Elizabeth King was last seen walking to a skate park in Chico around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said her mother called to report her missing daughter on Monday, just before 3:30 p.m., after Maycie did not come home on Sunday.

Chico police added that Maycie was last seen with Christopher Tilton, 24, and that family members have been unable to contact Tilton since Maycie went missing.

King, who police described as a 12-year-old white girl, was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a white skull and black sweatpants with “HOCUS POCUS” written along the leg.

