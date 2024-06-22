Northern California police partner with OfferUp for safe exchange zones

(FOX40.COM) — A Northern California police department is offering community members a secure place to make exchanges in partnership with an online and local selling site, OfferUp.

The Stockton Police Department made a public service announcement on Friday to remind people of a safe meetup option to make sales, online purchases, and other exchanges. It is one of several other Northern California law enforcement agencies who began offering the service to the public.

Northern California police introduce secure ‘exchange zone’ for safe meetups

“This location is under 24/7 video surveillance and will allow people a safe location to conclude exchanges,” SPD said. “(It) is made up of two clearly marked, green-colored parking spaces outside of the Police Department building.”

SPD said the designated location will help make the community a safer place.

“If you are thinking of making an online purchase or sale, please utilize the safe exchange zone,” SPD said.

Stockton’s “Safe Exchange Zone” is located in the front parking lot of the SPD operation building at 22 E. Market Street.

