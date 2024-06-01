Northern California police introduce secure ‘exchange zone’ for safe meetups

(FOX40.COM) — Some Northern California residents officially have a designated safe space for private party transactions, meetups, and safe custody exchanges.

“As summer season is picking up, so might your interest in shopping and adding new hobbies to your to-do list,” the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post. “If you’re looking to make an exchange and are in need of a place to meet, we got your back.”

California ranks highest in nation for USPS dog bite incidents

The Exchange Zone is located in front of the Roseville Police Department building at 1051 Junction Boulevard. It’s marked by law enforcement signage that informs visitors of video surveillance recordings.

“We offer this area as a safer alternative to other meeting locations, such as a private residence or retail center parking lots,” Roseville PD said.

RPD offered safety tips for business transactions:

• Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers.

• Insist on meeting in a public place.

• Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.

• Take your cell phone with you.

• If you are selling a large piece of furniture, move the piece to an open garage or front porch.

• Tell a friend or family member about your intentions. Tell them when, where, and with whom you are meeting – if possible, bring them with you.

• Complete transactions during daylight hours.

• Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items.

• Only use cash or money orders.

• Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams. Remember, it’s okay to say “no.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.