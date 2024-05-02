Northern California police arrest seven for stealing mail from community mailboxes throughout Sacramento area

(FOX40.COM) — Seven people were recently arrested by Northern California police officers after it was discovered they possessed mail that was stolen from various community mailboxes throughout the Sacramento region.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, 53 victims have been located along with 115 additional identified property owners of the mail that was stolen.

On March 26, police said they arrested Violet Johnson, 38 from Marysville, and Christy Olson 45 year old female from Olivehurst.

A few days later on April 1, police arrested Mychale Lee, 38 from Elk Grove, and Mai Thao, 38 from Olivehurst.

Finally, on April 22, police arrested Tyler Biesemans 29 from Stockton, Jeffrey Byous, 28 from Lodi, and Jenakyleigh Crawford, 29 from Stockton.

“During each stop, subjects contacted were found to be in possession of stolen mail,” police said. “Through evidence processing and contact with the rightful owners of the mail, it was determined that victim’s mail had been stolen from various community cluster mailboxes in the Sacramento, Olivehurst, and Lincoln areas.”

The agency continued, “The Lincoln Police Department is committed to holding criminals accountable for crimes committed in our city.”

Lincoln Police reminds residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report it in a timely manner.

“If you receive your USPS Mail via a community/cluster mailbox, please check your mail daily to lessen the risk of theft,” police said.

