Northern California man found with 28 guns, multiple drugs after harassing store goers, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A Redding man was arrested on Wednesday after police found over 250 narcotic pills, over 400 steroid vials and pills, 21 grams of cocaine, and 28 guns inside his home.

The Redding Police Department said the man, 50, was booked into a Shasta County jail for numerous weapons-related charges and possession of narcotics for sale.

“[Redding police officers] will continue to remove firearms off the streets of Redding from drug dealers and drug users who are unstable, pose a threat to our community, and indulge in their supply,” the Redding Police Department said on Facebook.

On March 16, around 7 p.m., Redding PD said it received a call from an employee of Tractor Supply on Mountain View Drive who said a man in a truck was “acting odd and refusing to leave.” The man was also reportedly harassing customers and flashing lights in their faces.

“Officers made contact with [the man] who made numerous nonsensical statements, stating he was being followed and that someone had planted white powder in his truck,” police said. “He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was ultimately placed under arrest for public intoxication.”

After arresting the man, police searched his truck and found two loaded guns, three small bags of cocaine, MDMA, and Adderall; however, the man was a concealed carry permit holder at the time, so he was only arrested for public intoxication and having a controlled substance while armed, police said.

On Wednesday, police officers said they obtained a search warrant for the man’s home in the Gold Hills area. During the search, police said they found 21.5 grams of cocaine, over 400 anabolic steroid vials and pills, 257 Tapentadol pills, and 28 guns, most of which were illegally owned.

“In just 1 month, [Redding police officers] have seized over 50 firearms from the greater Redding area and will continue their efforts,” Redding PD said.

