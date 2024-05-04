Northern California law enforcement issues scam alert for Spartan Sports

(FOX40.COM) — Several businesses have been contacted by an organization called Spartan Sports that is pretending to raise money for local youth, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

•Video Above: Scams circulating in California

On Friday, MCSO issued a “scam alert” about the group. Spartan Sports allegedly told prospective donors that it is raising funds for other sports organizations such as the Mariposa Bears, Mariposa County High School, and more. Deputies said Spartan Sports is not affiliated with or endorsed by any of the groups it claims to be supporting.

Anyone who has been scammed by Spartan Sports is advised to call the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.