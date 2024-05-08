Northern California forecast to reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2024

(FOX40.COM) — Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley are forecast to be in the 90-degree range for the first time this year.

The weather heats up on Friday (May 10), which is Sacramento’s average for the first 90-degree day of the year, according to FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein. The temperature is forecast to be 91 degrees on Friday, followed by another 91-degree day on Saturday.

“This is the time of the year when we get intense heating in the west as the jet moves north,” said FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein.

Epstein said the longest that Sacramento has ever had to wait to reach 90 degrees was in 1948.

“June 21 was the first 90-degree day of that year,” Epstein said.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service Sacramento sent a public announcement about some dangers of high heat and offered to some weather safety tips for ‘vulnerable populations’ :

• Never leave anyone alone in a closed car.

• Use air conditioners and stay in the shade.

• Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty.

• Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

