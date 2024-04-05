Northern California fentanyl dealer convicted of murder receives 15-year sentence

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that the second fentanyl-related murder sentence in California has officially been delivered to a man who was found responsible for giving the lethal drug to a young woman in August 2022.

“Arron Dare was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to Haleigh Yarbrough, which ultimately resulted in her death,” the agency said on Facebook. “This is just another example of Placer County’s commitment to battling the fentanyl crisis.”

On Dec. 6, Dare, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder for what law enforcement called, “the local fentanyl death” of a young woman. That woman was later identified as 25-year-old Haleigh Yarbrough from Auburn.

The ruling comes about six months after Placer County handed down California’s first fentanyl-related murder sentencing on Oct. 10 to 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan.

Placer County has previously stated that it plans to “aggressively prosecute” fentanyl-related deaths in its attempt to fight the opioid crisis in Northern California.

The county’s website states, “Fentanyl is the no. 1 killer of people between the ages of 18-45, surpassing car accidents and suicides.”

Placer County adds that the area saw a 450% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2019-2021. Since 2021, the county has filed five criminal complaints against fentanyl dealers.

22-year-old Virgil Bordner was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and is serving a 17-year sentence

20-year-old Carson David Schewe has been charged with murder and possession of a controlled substance for sale (the first time a defendant in Placer County has been charged with murder for a fentanyl-related death)

42-year-old Brandon Garner has had murder charges filed against him by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office

“Selling fentanyl, if it results in a death, may result in a murder charge in our county. We have a simple message to dealers and distributors in our region – Placer County is NOT open for their business,” the DA’s office said.

