Northern California deputies search for mountain lion after second sighting

(FOX40.COM) — Northern California law enforcement is in search of a mountain lion that has been spotted twice within two days.

“A mountain lion sighting has been again reported and now in the area of Peltier Road in Lodi, in an orchard,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. “Our previous search was unsuccessful in the Acampo area.”

Deputies said the most recent sighting of the mountain lion happened around 2 p.m. on Monday. The previous sighting was last Saturday and they suspect it may be the same lion.

“We want to emphasize again that we are aware that mountain lions are inherently dangerous and ask that you please remain vigilant and keep your pets indoors,” SJCSO said. “Our deputies are searching the area with the anticipation of trapping the animal if it is spotted.”

The sightings come months after two brothers were attacked by a mountain lion while antler hunting in El Dorado County. One of the victims was killed by the animal.

The sheriff’s office advised anyone who sees anything to call them at 209-468-4400 and select “option 1,” or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

