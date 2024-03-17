Northern California deputies take down illegal marijuana operation; seize nearly 1,000 plants

(FOX40.COM) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies recently seized and destroyed nearly 1,000 illegally grown marijuana plants that posed a threat to wetlands in the area where they were being grown.

The sheriff’s office added that deputies also found an assault rifle with high-capacity magazines and ammunition along with chemicals and fertilizers.

“While growing marijuana plants in small amounts are legal in California, these large grows are illegal and can often be hazardous to our community and the environment,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The post also said that the marijuana was being illegally grown in a sensitive wetland area that’s in the middle of a restoration.

Over several weeks, Solano County deputies conducted surveillance before obtaining a search warrant to enter the property located in the unincorporated area of Solano County surrounding Dixon.

The sheriff’s office said no one was at the location when the search warrant was served.

