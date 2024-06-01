Northern California county unleashes unusual method to minimize wildfire risk

(FOX40.COM) — If you live in Placer County, you may not be aware that a new type of firefighter was recently deployed to help minimize wildfire risk in the area.

On Friday, the county said it unleashed 2,000 goats to the Dry Creek Community Park in western Placer County to graze on potentially dangerous fire fuel like weeds, invasive plant species, and tree limbs.

“By munching away at this flammable vegetation, they help create natural firebreaks and reduce the risk of wildfires spreading to nearby communities,” Placer County officials said.

The goats will graze in fenced areas until mid-June before moving to other areas in the county that could benefit from their service.

Casey Lyons, a project manager for Placer County’s Parks, Trails, and Open Space Division, said, “This innovative approach to fire mitigation leverages the natural grazing habits of goats to clear brush and other combustible materials.”

He continued, “It’s an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to create defensible space around our communities.” Lyons added that Dry Creek Community Park is one of 17 sites scheduled for goat grazing operations between the Roseville area and Foresthill.

Those interested in seeing the goats are encouraged to visit Dry Creek Community Park to observe the goats in action.

