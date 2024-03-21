Northern California braces for more mountain snow and wind: ‘Travel is highly discouraged’

Northern California mountains are under a winter storm warning as the region braces for another snowstorm this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Thursday. It goes into effect from noon on Friday to 8 a.m. on Sunday, for portions of the Sierra Nevada.

Elevations above 5,000 feet within the warning area could receive 8 to 18 inches of snow.

The highest peaks could see 24 to 36 inches of snowfall with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

A watch issued earlier this week was upgraded, the weather service said — but the forecast has not changed, according to meteorologist Chelsea Peters with the weather service.

“We got higher confidence closer in time with the events ... we pulled the trigger on a warning,” she told The Sacramento Bee on Thursday afternoon via phone.

A watch is typically issued at least 24 hours before a storm and indicates the risk of hazardous weather, the weather service stated, while a warning suggests potentially life-threatening conditions.

“Travel is highly discouraged,” the weather service wrote Thursday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the weather service, the storm is expected to bring harsh traveling conditions, downed tree branches, traffic delays and chain controls.

Winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory specifically for the Greater Lake Tahoe area, in effect from 2 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Between Friday evening and early Saturday morning, 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall per hour for 3 to 6 hours, according to the advisory.

Elevations above 7,000 feet within the advisory area could receive 7 to 14 inches of snow.

Lake Tahoe communities could receive 3 to 8 inches of snow.

Up to 18 inches of snow is possible along the Sierra Crest, from west of Lake Tahoe to Carson Pass and Ebbetts Pass.

Winds are forecast to gust in lower elevations between 35 and 45 mph. Over the ridge lines, winds could get as high as 80 mph.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the weather service said.

Inclement weather could make Friday evening commutes difficult, with the change of damaged trees and downed power lines.

