Northern California braces for ‘isolated thunderstorms.’ Here’s when and where they could hit

Thunderstorms could rumble over parts of Northern California on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Sierra Nevada crest from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, the agency said in a Thursday morning post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The storms are likely to occur south of Highway 50, the post said.

“The highest likelihood of these thunderstorms occurring will be in southeastern Tuolumne County,” said Kate Forrest, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

She added that Bear Valley and Cold Springs have a 15% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

Possible hazards include lightning, gusty winds, short periods of heavy rain and small hail, the weather service said.

There’s also potential for fire to start.

Are thunderstorms normal this time of year?

It is very normal to see thunderstorms over the summer in the region, Forrest said.

“In the summer, thunderstorms typically develop in the afternoon when the sun heats air near the ground,” the weather service said. “If the atmosphere is unstable, bubbles of warm air will rise and produce clouds, precipitation, and eventually lightning.”

