Blizzard hits California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and closes key highway with more snow to follow: Live

More snow was forecast in northern California on Monday after an intense blizzard dropped more than 7ft of snow in places.

Highways and ski resorts were closed this weekend amid dangerous whiteout conditions in mountainous areas of California and neighboring Nevada.

While most of the storm has passed through the Sierra Nevada by Monday morning, some additional snow was expected. Scattered thunderstorms were likely and another 2 feet of snow was possible at higher elevations, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.

Communities across the region were beginning to dig out from the snowdrifts which had reached the roofs of some homes, and trapped people indoors.

Power had mostly been restored by Monday after more than 40,000 homes suffered outages this weekend. Still, more than 7,500 customers remained without power, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Palisades Tahoe ski resort said that it planned to open on Monday - but that it wasn’t guaranteed. The largest resort on the north end of Lake Tahoe was among several ski mountains that closed most or all chairlifts this weekend because of snow, wind and low visibility. Palisades reported a three-day snow total of 6 feet.

19:50 , Louise Boyle

A new storm is coming for the west coast after a blizzard slammed Sierra Nevada, Donner Pass, Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas this weekend, according to meteorologist Jason D. Farhang.

“The forthcoming weather system is comparatively milder, with a moderate cold front gradually forming within the next 12 to 24 hours,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

“Additional information regarding this system will soon be made available, revealing the emergence of a promising moderate surface cold front that will sweep through the region on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts from 0.45in to 1.2in is acceptable with the new system.”

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 12:40 PM PST: A subsequent Pacific storm is approaching following the recent Alaskan storm that bestowed copious amounts of snow upon the Sierras. Donner, Truckee and Tahoe experienced blizzard-like conditions during the previous 36 hours. The forthcoming… pic.twitter.com/jj4fNgZCLZ — Jason D Farhang (@jason61987) March 3, 2024

‘No estimated reopening’ for major freeway

19:30 , Louise Boyle

More than 100 miles of I-80 remained closed on Sunday from the Nevada border to Colfax, California.

There is “no estimated time of reopening the freeway,” the California Highway Patrol said.

Watch: Northern California battered by blizzard

19:12 , Louise Boyle

Blizzard conditions, monster winds and whiteouts in Tahoe

18:53 , Louise Boyle

Struggle to clear roads

18:31 , Louise Boyle

Transport crews have been struggling to clear highways after many blowers and plows broke down in the face of extreme snow piles.

“We have been down to 2 of 10 blowers at our central hub in Kingvale and 6 out of 20 from Auburn to the Nevada state line. 80 remains CLOSED with no ETO,” Caltrans District 3, north of Sacramento, reported on Sunday.

Transport officials reported that many blowers and plows had broken due to the massive amounts of snow (Fox 11)

How much snow has fallen?

18:10 , Louise Boyle

The National Weather Service released the three-day snowfall totals for northern California on Sunday.

Nearly 64 inches fell in parts of the Sierra Nevada while Sugarbowl ski resort, close to the Donner Pass, reported 87 inches.

Another 1-2 ft was still expected above 4000 ft, NWS said, with areas in the upper foothills seeing 1-4 inches.

Three-day snowfall totals in California (NWS)

17:35 , Louise Boyle

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center warned that there was “considerable” avalanche danger through Tuesday morning at 7am, local time.

“Unstable wind slabs ranging in size and sensitivity are today’s primary concern. The weak layers near the base of our snowpack may still be adjusting to the new snow load,” the avalanche center report read.

“Avoiding steep, wind affected slopes and overhead hazard is the best way to minimize your exposure today.”

Eastern Sierras backcountry avalanche report on 4 March, 2024 (Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center)

Nevada experiences snow squalls

17:29 , Louise Boyle

Parts of western Nevada experienced snow squalls through Sunday night as an intense blizzard swept the region.

The snow squall warning was in place until late Sunday for major highways, I-80, US-50, US-95, near Fernley, and US-50 and US-95 near Fallon, around one hour from Reno.

Two tornadoes touch down in central California

17:28 , Louise Boyle

As a blizzard slammed northern California this weekend, two tornadoes touched down in central parts of the state.

A tornado briefly touched down in Madera county, about 30 minutes north of Fresno, on Friday. The twister struck close to an elementary school, forcing students to shelter in the cafeteria, according to ABC7.

The second tornado was spotted in Corcoran, Kings County on Saturday afternoon. The twister shifted east and then dissipated by the time it got to US Route 99, acccording to forecasters.

Massive mudslide in southern California

17:11 , Louise Boyle

A massive mudslide has blocked State Route 150 in the small Southern California town of Santa Paula, transport officials reported on Sunday.

California’s Department of Transportation shared a photo of the slide and said that they were working to open the highway “ASAP” in the town, halfway between Santa Barbara and Malibu.

Southern California has experienced hundreds of landslides this winter after a series of atmospheric rivers slammed the state.

The mudslide in Santa Paula, California pictured on 3 March, 2024 (CalTrans)

California snow storm: Lake Tahoe blanketed in six feet of snow as residents dig their way out of homes

16:51 , Louise Boyle

Lake Tahoe blanketed in six feet of snow as residents dig their way out of homes

Snowed under in Truckee

16:32 , Louise Boyle

One of the places hit by the powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains was Truckee. Kevin Dupui, who lives in the town, just northwest of Lake Tahoe, said his snow blower broke, but it doesn’t really matter because there’s nowhere to put all the snow anyway. “We just move it around,” he said Sunday.

Dupui said residents and tourists seem to be mostly heeding warnings to stay home. “The roads haven’t been that safe, so we don’t really want people driving around,” he said.

Another Truckee resident, Jenelle Potvin, said at first some cynical locals thought “there was a little too much hype” made about the approaching storm. But then the unrelenting snow began Friday night.

“It was definitely a blizzard. And we woke up to a lot of snow yesterday and it never let up,” Potvin said Sunday. Her neighbors were snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in the streets. (Associated Press)

A person uses a snowblower during a powerful multiple day winter storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 03, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, further south...

16:11 , Louise Boyle

Another round of stormy weather could be on the way for southern California, forecasters said on Monday.

The storm system could potentially move into the region between late Tuesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office.

The rain forecast for southern California this week (NWS Los Angeles)

Some routes begin to reopen

15:20 , Louise Boyle

Some routes in northern California had begun to reopen early on Monday.

US 395 had been cleared between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, and is open, according to California’s Department of Transportation.

However, the highway remained closed between Mammoth Lakes and Bridgeport while crews continued to clear snow off the roadway.

Some highways had begun to partially reopen in northern California on Monday, 4th March (CalTrans)

The power comes back on for most

14:55 , Louise Boyle

Power had mostly been restored by Monday after more than 40,000 homes suffered outages this weekend.

Still, more than 7,500 customers were experiencing outages, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us.

The worst impacted counties were Trinity, Sierra, Mono, El Dorado, and Tuolumne.

California’s epic snowstorms: The latest

14:19 , Louise Boyle

Forecasters say more snow is on the way

14:00 , Andrea Cavallier

A blizzard warning was in effect until midnight for areas above 6,500 feet while lower elevations were under a winter storm warning with another 2 feet of snow possible, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.

“Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged!” the office warned.

The multiday storm closed I-80 and other highways, shut down ski resorts and left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

A second, "weaker" system is forecast to move thru the area Mon. thru Wed. next week. An additional 1 to 2 feet of snow is currently forecast to fall, which may hamper blizzard recovery efforts in the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/X1AdmlfpG0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2024

Power restored to many residents by Sunday morning

11:00 , Andrea Cavallier

By Sunday morning, Pacific Gas & Electric had restored electricity to all but about 7,000 California customers.

NV Energy had reduced its outages to roughly 1,000 homes and businesses.

‘We will be digging out for the foreseeable future,’ Tahoe ski resort says

05:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Palisades Tahoe, the largest resort on the north end of the lake and site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, was among several ski mountains that closed most or all chairlifts for a second straight day Sunday because of snow, wind and low visibility.

Palisades reported a three-day snow total of 6 feet with more falling.

“We will be digging out for the foreseeable future,” officials said on the resort’s blog.

Struggle to clear roads amid blizzard after blowers break down

03:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Officials say crews are having difficulty clearing roads after many blowers and plows have broken down due to the severe conditions.

“We have been down to 2 of 10 blowers at our central hub in Kingvale and 6 out of 20 from Auburn to the Nevada state line. 80 remains CLOSED with no ETO,” Caltrans District 3 tweeted Sunday

Part of the difficulty crews are facing during this storm is blowers breaking down due to the severe conditions. We have been down to 2 of 10 blowers at our central hub in Kingvale and 6 out of 20 from Auburn to the Nevada state line. 80 remains CLOSED with no ETO. @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/EeFWx77xns — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 3, 2024

Blizzard temporarily traps vehicles on highway

Sunday 3 March 2024 20:51 , Andrea Cavallier

Video shows cars being pulled out after being trapped in a snow sluff just east of Echo Summit.

The highway was closed for a short time this morning. There were no injuries and crews worked quickly to reopen the roadway.

Here's a video after a snow sluff just east of Echo Summit trapped a few vehicles and closed Highway 50 for about 30 minutes this morning. There were no injuries and crews worked quickly to reopen the roadway. @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/myd5Ay6E32 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 3, 2024

Blizzard Warning remains in effect until midnight

Sunday 3 March 2024 18:30 , Andrea Cavallier

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until midnight for elevations over 6500 feet, the NWS said.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for elevations above 3000 ft, with another 1-2 ft of snow expected above 4000 ft. More snow is expected Monday and Tuesday.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until Midnight tonight for areas above 6500 ft. Elsewhere, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for elev. above 3000 ft, with another 1-2 ft of snow expected above 4000 ft. More snow Mon-Tue. Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KYLAUajUup — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 3, 2024

National Weather Service warns of ‘life-threatening concern’ for Lake Tahoe residents

Sunday 3 March 2024 17:20 , Andrea Cavallier

National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill warned of “life-threatening concern” for residents near Lake Tahoe in a social media post on Sunday.

“Moderate to heavy snow has persisted overnight across the northern Sierra Nevada,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento wrote. “Wind gusts ... are continuing to result in blizzard conditions.”

More than 12,000 without power Sunday morning

Sunday 3 March 2024 16:35 , Andrea Cavallier

More than 12,000 homes and businesses were without power in California early Sunday.

This is down from nearly 40,000 that morning, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

(PowerOutage.us)

6.5 million people under winter weather alerts

Sunday 3 March 2024 16:04 , Andrea Cavallier

Around 6.5 million people are under winter weather alerts across the Mountain West, with blizzard warnings still in effect for the Sierra Nevada, CNN reported.

The blizzard has closed a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 near the Nevada state line for more than a day after highway officials reported stranded drivers Friday night.

“Extremely heavy snowfall rates of 2-6 inches an hour combined with very strong winds exceeding 100 mph at times will maintain impossible travel conditions in the Sierra Nevada,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

Snow totals for Sunday range from 5 to 12 feet

Sunday 3 March 2024 14:00 , Andrea Cavallier

National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill said snow totals by late Sunday would range from 5 to 12 feet, with the highest accumulations at elevations above 5,000 feet. Lower elevations were inundated with heavy rain.

He called the storm an “extreme blizzard for the Sierra Nevada, in particular, as well as other portions of Nevada and even extending into Utah and portions of western Colorado.” But he said he didn’t expect records to be broken.

Snow totals for past 48 hours

Saturday 2 March 2024 21:36 , Andrea Cavallier

Snow totals for the past 48 hours in the mountains east of Sacramento are already high – and the storm isn’t over yet.

Forcasters expect more moderate to heavy snow through Sunday.

Snow my!🌨️Look at some of those snow totals for the last 48 hours. For a zoomable map and more locations, as well as rain and wind data, visit https://t.co/p6gI9tDxca. The storm isn't over yet though! Expect more moderate to heavy snow through Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YNQ6S4LJwk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2024

Blizzard forces Lake Tahoe ski resorts to close

Saturday 2 March 2024 19:40 , Andrea Cavallier

Dangerous blizzard conditions in northern California have forced many ski resorts to close.

The resorts are citing too much snow, high winds and generally unsafe conditions. Some are hoping to open Sunday as conditions are forecast to improve.

Officials are warning people not to travel to the area and I-80 was closed Friday overnight into Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, these ski resorts are closed: Bear Valley, Boreal Mountain and Woodward Tahoe; Donner Ski Ranch: Runs are closed but the Old 40 Bar & Grill is open.

Storm chasers dig out from heavy snow

Saturday 2 March 2024 19:20 , Andrea Cavallier

Storm chasers in Truckee, California were digging their car out of the snow after being buried in this week’s blizzard.

“We are buried in Truckee, with heavy snow continuing and another 2-3 feet of more snow likely by tomorrow afternoon,” according to the tweet.

We are buried in Truckee, with heavy snow continuing and another 2-3 feet of more snow likely by tomorrow afternoon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fbQ488HovL — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 2, 2024

SEE IT: Satellite shows blizzard pummeling northern California

Saturday 2 March 2024 19:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The atmospheric river pummeling California delivers winter storms and blizzards to the mountains and surrounding communities, with many areas continuing to receive multiple feet of snowfall and whiteout conditions through the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Ju4xi0RQkl — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 1, 2024

California post office destroyed by fire from lightning strike

Saturday 2 March 2024 18:10 , Andrea Cavallier

A fire that was reportedly caused by a lightning strike destroyed the Leggett Post Office on Friday.

Pictures posted on social media showed the entire post office consumed by the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

It comes as over 800 PG&E customers in Brooktrails are without power due to downed trees and powerlines throughout the area. Thousands more are without power as a storm pummels Sierra Nevada.

The Leggett Post Office was destroyed as result of a lightning strike tonight. #cawx #mendocino https://t.co/0n4eoyKjlP pic.twitter.com/wbGomlwdj1 — Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻‍♀️ 🍷🌮 (@Sarah_Stierch) March 2, 2024

Video shows treacherous road conditions in northern California

Saturday 2 March 2024 18:14 , Andrea Cavallier

The state highway patrol posted a video that shows the treacherous road conditions in northern California.

“There is no estimated time of reopening the freeway, so we suggest you stay home. Stay warm and don’t put yourself and your family in a dangerous situation,” CHP wrote.

More than three inches of snow falling per hour

Saturday 2 March 2024 17:00 , Andrea Cavallier

More than three inches of snow has been falling in California’s Sierra Nevada each hour, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Winds were blowing over 100 mph, causing whiteout conditions “making travel impossible through the area.”

There is at least a moderate chance of an additional 12 inches or more of of snowfall through the end of the weekend, NWS added.

The most intense snow and wind should begin to wind down through the day Sunday.

Winter storm warnings are expected to remain in effect until Sunday, according to the NWS.

Blizzard closes major interstate in California

Saturday 2 March 2024 16:23 , Andrea Cavallier

I-80 is currently closed from Colfax to Truckee east and westbound in California as a blizzard continues to pummel Sierra Nevada.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged while warnings are in effect, according to NWSSacramento.

I-80 is currently CLOSED from Colfax to Truckee east and westbound. US50 is open with chain controls. Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged while warnings are in effect! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XKWNAux3MM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2024

Areas with winter storm warnings and advisories

Saturday 2 March 2024 13:30 , Michelle Del Rey

The following areas have winter storm advisories:

- Mendocino Coast

- Southwestern Humboldt

- Coastal Del Norte

The following areas have winter storm warnings:

- Northwestern Mendocino Interior

- Southeastern Mendocino Interior

- Southern Lake County

- Northeastern Mendocino Interior

- Northern Lake County

- Southwestern Humboldt

- Northern Trinity

- Southern Trinity

- Northern Humboldt Interior

- Southern Humboldt Interior

- Del Norte Interior

Safe travel window over in Sierra Nevada, National Weather Service says

Saturday 2 March 2024 11:30 , Michelle Del Rey

“Snow is already ongoing over the Sierra and is not expected to let up through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said on X. “Our safe travel window is over in the Sierra - best to hunker down where you are. Precip arrives to W NV by late afternoon/evening with snow levels dropping below valley floors overnight.”

Snow is already ongoing over the Sierra and is not expected to let up through the weekend. Your safe travel window is over in the Sierra - best to hunker down where you are.



Precip arrives to W NV by late afternoon/evening with snow levels dropping below valley floors overnight. pic.twitter.com/V6fvsspFs3 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 29, 2024

South Lake Tahoe police asks visitors to stay away

Saturday 2 March 2024 10:30 , Michelle Del Rey

“If you live here, please take time to get supplies and be ready. If you’re from out of the area, we don’t recommend travel to the Lake Tahoe region this weekend,” the South Lake Tahoe Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Please heed these warnings and stay safe.”

Number of people impacted by storms expected to be 555,000

Saturday 2 March 2024 09:30 , Michelle Del Rey

According to the National Weather Service, the number of people set to be caught up in the blizzard weather is over half a million. Millions more are under winter storm warnings.

Watch: Reporter struggles to get through interview with high-speed winds

Saturday 2 March 2024 08:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Snow began falling in California’s Sierra Nevada on Thursday and was expected to continue through the weekend, forecasters said as the mountains faced up to 10 feet of snow from a winter storm. pic.twitter.com/ceLm0Dbryt — hanako (@hanako049924187) March 1, 2024

Yosemite National Park to close as officials warn of 7 feet of snow

Saturday 2 March 2024 07:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Officials with the National Park Service asked all visitors to Yosemite to leave the area on Thursday evening. The park will remain closed until around Sunday afternoon.

Badger Pass, the park’s ski area, is expected to get around 7 feet of snow, officials said. High winds are also expected.

How to prepare for a blizzard

Saturday 2 March 2024 06:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Residents under a blizzard warning should get food, water and medicine before a storm kicks in because nearby stores might be closed.

According to the American Red Cross, people should also create two types of supply kits: a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit.

A go-kit, which could be used if seeking shelter elsewhere, should have critical backup batteries and chargers for electronic devices. Emergency supplies to keep in a vehicle should include a blanket, warm clothing, a first-aid kit and boots.

Residents close to the snow storm site should avoid travel as much as possible.

A stay-kit should have at least two weeks of supplies. Individuals should also prepare to have appropriate clothing and set aside one gallon of drinking water per person. A one month supply of any necessary medication is also recommended.

Financial and medical records should be easily accessible.

Ski conditions this weekend

Saturday 2 March 2024 05:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Ski resorts in Lake Tahoe are closing because of the ongoing storm. Many of those announcements came on Thursday.

According to ABC 10, Diamond Ski Resort at Incline Village Lake Tahoe cancelled their March snowshoe hike in addition to other events on Friday. The remaining weekend days will likely see lift delays but might not be completely closed.

Other resorts in the area, including Ski Heavenly and Mt Rose Ski Tahoe closed on Thursday. Sierra at Tahoe ski resort will be closed on Friday.

It’s not clear when the resorts will reopen but weather is expected to improve next week.

Watch: California blizzard explained

Saturday 2 March 2024 04:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Winter Storm #Orzelle is heading toward California, prompting blizzard warnings for potentially historic snowfall with up to 10 feet expected in the Sierra Nevada.



Here's the forecast: pic.twitter.com/HgCzGZugvw — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 29, 2024

Mapped: What parts of California will see the most snow

Saturday 2 March 2024 03:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Much of the snow storm this weekend will hit Northern California, particularly the Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain regions. Conditions are also expected to travel into Nevada, which shares part of Lake Tahoe.

Sacramento, the capital of California, will see increased levels of snow as well.

Residents in the area are being warned to avoid mountain travel.

Strong winds and heavy snow will cause extremely dangerous travel conditions, as well as downed trees & branches, & power outages. We're expecting 5-12 FEET of snow above 5000', locally higher over peaks. AVOID mountain travel this weekend, & be prepared if you live there. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/K0YxXxeUgA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 29, 2024

In photos: California snow

Friday 1 March 2024 18:15 , Michelle Del Rey

California Blizzard (Jacob Myhre)

California Blizzard (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

California Rainy Winter (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ten inches of snow fell in the central Sierra Nevada Mountains (University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab)