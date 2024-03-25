Northern California braces for another round of rain and heavy snow. Here’s what to expect

More rain and snow are expected to hit Northern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, wet weather patterns will begin on Wednesday with two systems producing widespread precipitation, isolated storms and snow in the mountains.

Dry weather returns briefly on Mon & Tues before we jump back into a wet weather pattern. Two more systems arrive mid to late week bringing widespread precip, isolated t-storms, & mountain snow. Here's a look at the probability of 12 in. or more of snow over a 72-hr period. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/HCT827UYw5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2024

What’s in the forecast for Tahoe?

Cloudy skies, snow and gusts are in the forecast for the Greater Lake Tahoe area this week.

Snow showers, gusty winds, and below average temperatures to finish this weekend, with an early week warm up that will be followed by a mid-week return to active weather. Want details? We got your details: https://t.co/7xiJMDPikw pic.twitter.com/oEVKIjkH7z — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 23, 2024

Monday night’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies “with a slight chance of snow showers.” Temperatures will range from 19-29 degrees, and gusts will sweep at around 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy with light winds at around 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range from a low of 19 degrees to a high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies with “a slight chance of rain and snow.” Gusts will range from 15-30 mph around the lake. In higher elevations, gusts could reach up to 70 mph. The low will be around 25 degrees and the high will near 54.

Thursday and Friday will likely see more snow. Temperatures will range from a low of 20 degrees to a high near 46.

Janna Gunnels digs out her car along North Lake Boulevard as snow continues to fall in Tahoe City on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

How much snow has fallen in Tahoe so far?

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory — located at Donner Pass — reported approximately 7 inches of snow this past weekend.

An aerial view of the Donner Summit Bridge on Old Highway 40 Wednesday, March 6, 2024, shows all the snowfall from recent storms.

The upcoming systems are expected to produce another one to two feet of snow, the laboratory said on X.

3/24/24 9:25am Update:

We had 7.1" (18 cm) of #snow in the last day that brings our storm total to 20.3" (51.5 cm). Flurries are expected today without much accumulation.



Models suggest a storm mid-week and wet conditions into the weekend with another 1-2 feet of snowfall.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/QI65oiNhNt — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) March 24, 2024

Up to three feet of snow is possible at higher elevations, the National Weather Service said.

As of Monday morning, here’s how much snow has fallen at Tahoe’s ski and snowboarding resorts so far this season, according to their websites:

A skier finishes a run near the gondola at Palisades Tahoe in Placer County on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, the day after a skier died after an avalanche on a nearby run at the resort.

What’s in the forecast for Sacramento?

Sacramento’s weather forecast shows heavy rain, cloudy skies and light winds.

Monday night’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a low near 46 degrees. Winds will blow across the city at around 7 mph.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will range from a high near 67 and a low of about 46 degrees. Gusts will be “light and variable,” sweeping at around 5 mph.

On Wednesday, there will be an 80% chance of rain. Gusts will reach up to 10 mph. The high will near 65 and the low will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be around 63 degrees and the low will near 48.

Temperatures on Friday will range from a high near 61 and a low around 47 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There is “a chance of showers.”

Pet sitter Kristine Stoflet of Peaceful Pets walks Lola in the rain in East Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Another round of winter storms is forecast for California as an atmospheric river makes landfall on the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

How much rain has fallen in Sacramento?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the water year — which started on Oct. 1 — has produced about 13.6 inches of rain, as of Monday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.