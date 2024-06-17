Northern California blaze reaches nearly 240 acres as firefighters battle for containment

A 238-acre vegetation fire in Northern California broke out Monday as firefighters battled to control the blaze, authorities said.

The Sites Fire began about 2 p.m. near Sites Lodoga Road in Lodoga, a census-designated place in Colusa County with about 200 residents, according to Cal Fire. Gusty, northerly winds in the region has led to fast-spreading flames, authorities said.

No evacuation orders or warnings had been announced as of 3:30 p.m. The fire is burning in remote, rural territory east of East Park Reservoir.

Firefighters have not contained the blaze. The cause behind the fire is under investigation.