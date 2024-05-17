Northern California bear put down after breaking into multiple homes

(FOX40.COM) — A bear that caused damage and posed “significant public safety concerns” to residents in Sierra County was euthanized on Wednesday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the bear was put down near the Downieville area.

“Since early May, the sheriff’s office has been inundated with daily reports from distressed homeowners and business owners regarding bears breaking into residences and vehicles, creating havoc and endangering local residents,” the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

It continued, “Despite efforts to mitigate the situation, including pursuing depredation permits from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the escalating threat persisted.”

The bear was later declared a threat to public safety by deputies, who in collaboration with the USDA, deployed a trap near a home in Downieville that was “repeatedly targeted by the bear.”

According to deputies, the situation reached a critical point when the bear tried to enter a gym at a school in Downieville, which was followed by the bear attempting to break into a nearby home.

“Given the escalating danger posed by the bear’s behavior and the imminent threat it presented to residents, deputies were left with no choice but to euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety,” said the sheriff’s office.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office added that it will continue to educate the community about bear safety measures and collaborate with relevant authorities to prevent incidents like this one from happening in the future.

