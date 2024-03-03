Northern California battered by blizzard, Sierra Nevada residents dig out: See photos
Blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California left residents without power and highways across the range closed Sunday.
Blizzard warnings remain in effect Sunday while the California Highway Patrol said that it had "no estimated time" for reopening I-80 on X, formerly Twitter. Over 100 miles of the interstate between Nevada and California remain closed as the storm trapped hundreds of drivers in their cars.
Snow totals are projected to hit up to 12 feet and the storm brought winds of up to 190 mph.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas above 3,000 feet above sea level and expects up to two feet of snow Sunday in areas above 4,000 feet.
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until Midnight tonight for areas above 6500 ft. Elsewhere, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for elev. above 3000 ft, with another 1-2 ft of snow expected above 4000 ft. More snow Mon-Tue. Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KYLAUajUup
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 3, 2024
Over half of residents in Sierra County were without power as of 10:30 a.m. local time while thousands of other homes in surrounding counties remain dark, according to USA TODAY's power outage tracker.
Californians dig out from a blizzard
