Northern Arizona facing gusty conditions up to 70 mph. Here's what to know

Northern Arizona was facing high winds on Saturday, with gusts up to 70 mph reported on Interstate 40 near Winslow, officials said.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said high winds were expected through Sunday.

Most areas were expected to see 40 to 55 mph gusts. However, a forecast predicted some areas, including Jacob Lake, Grand Canyon and Kayenta, could see gusts up to 60 to 65 mph. Buffalo Pass near the New Mexico state line could see 70 to 75 mph gusts.

The weather service warned drivers to expect blowing dust and gusty conditions.

