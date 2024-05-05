What can northeast Wisconsin drivers expect for I-41 Expansion project, week of May 6

(WFRV) – The I-41 Expansion Project in northeast Wisconsin is officially underway, so what will affect drivers’ commutes during the week of May 6?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides updates on the expansion project frequently, reminding motorists of interstate, highway, and ramp closures as part of the I-41 Expansion Project in affected counties.

I-41 Expansion (Majors Project – Outagamie/Brown)

Drivers can expect reduced lanes on northbound and southbound I-41 between north of WIS 55 and south of Rose Hill Road overpass, nightly, Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rose Hill Road between Fairlane Drive and E. Evergreen Drive is scheduled to close beginning on May 6, 2024, through mid-September 2024. Traffic will be detoured using County OO, WIS 55, and Edgewood Drive.



Northbound I-41 between WIS 441 (exit 145) and WIS 55 (exit 148) is scheduled to be CLOSED overnight on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detour: From NB I-41, use the off-ramp to southbound WIS 441, take the exit for County OO (Northland Avenue), turn left (east) on County OO. Turn left (north) on WIS 55, continue to the on-ramp to northbound I-41.

The following ramps are also anticipated to be closed during the overnight full closures: Northbound WIS 441 to northbound I-41 CLOSED from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. County N on-ramp from northbound I-41 CLOSED from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. County N off-ramp to northbound I-41 CLOSED from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. WIS 55 off-ramp to northbound I-41 CLOSED from 11 p.m. to 6 am.



Up-to-date information regarding traffic impacts can be found through WisDOT by checking here.

