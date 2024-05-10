Northeast Portland suspicious death prompts investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating the death of a man in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Thursday night.

Just after 5 p.m., Portland police officers responded to reports of the man found dead at a home in the 2800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Authorities say evidence officers found at the scene prompted a response from homicide detectives. The death is considered suspicious.

No other information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Portland police.

