Northeast Ohio weather forecast: 90-degree temperatures, record-breaking heat expected

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this week. Know the signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Stock up on the cool liquids and fans: Northeast Ohio is bracing itself for a heatwave this week, with temperatures in the 90s through at least Saturday, with some days potentially breaking heat records.

According to the National Weather Service, northern Ohio is under an excessive heat watch from Monday morning through Friday evening. An excessive heat watch means that prolonged and dangerously hot conditions with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees are possible.

The forecast for the next several days includes plenty of heat and sun, according to the National Weather Service:

Akron 7-day weather forecast

Sunday's high is expected to be near 90 degrees, with a low around 68 degrees.

On Monday, highs are expected to be around 96 degrees, with a heat index value as high as 100 degrees. There also is a 20% chance of precipitation, including isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The day's high could break the record of 94 degrees set in 2018.

On Tuesday, the high is expected to be near 94 degrees, with a low around 73 degrees. The daily record is 96 degrees, set in 1994. There's a 30% of precipitation, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. The daily record is 94 degrees, set in 1994.

Thursday is not only the summer solstice but it also could be the hottest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 97 degrees and a low of 72 degrees. The day's high could break the daily heat record of 95 set in 1933.

Friday, too, is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. The daily high record is 97 degrees, set in 1933.

Saturday also is expected to have plentiful sun, with a high near 93 degrees. The daily high record is 97 degrees, set in 1988.

All the dark red on that map is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from Mon. through Fri. of this week. Temps well into the 90s during the day only cooling into the 70s at night. The table shows temperatures that will be very warm today, only to increase for Monday. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/c0j7Za0TeU — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 16, 2024

Tips on keeping cool

To stay safe in the heat, the National Weather Service recommends that residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in over 1,000 fatalities each year, per the Center for Disease Control. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others.

According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment, the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat:

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults;

Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects;

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people; and

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

High temperatures on Sunday will be well into the 80's with humidity values remaining fairly comfortable, then hot and humid conditions are expected through the upcoming week. #ohwx #pawx A good review of safety precautions for excessive heat available at https://t.co/xV8vuxoGBN pic.twitter.com/vH9MUp6ZXI — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 15, 2024

Check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

It is never safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022.

