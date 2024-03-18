Northeast Ohio sees earliest spring on record, according to group that tracks plant life

The darkest green areas of this map show the areas of the United States experiencing the earliest spring on record, according to the the USA National Phenology Network. The area includes Northeast Ohio and portions of Northwest Ohio.

Spring has sprung, and it is the earliest spring on record for Northeast Ohio, according to a group that tracks the budding of leaves in spring and the arrival of migratory birds, among others.

It's also the earliest spring on record for Northwest Ohio, according to USA National Phenology Network, as well as a wide swath of the Midwest stretching through Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas.

According to its first leaf index, spring is 17 days early in Akron, 19 days early in Canton, 17 days early in Columbus and 16 days early in Cincinnati, compared to a long-term average of 1991-2020. The phenology network stated spring is spreading more quickly across the central part of the country after a slow start in the south.

The group tracks the first leaf and first bloom in plants across the country as measures of these early season events. The models allow it to track the onset of spring across the country.

The dark red areas of this map show where trees are leafing early, indicating an early arrival of spring, according to the USA National Phenology Network.

When is the first day of spring? When does spring start?

Spring officially arrives on the vernal equinox, which this year happens at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. The equinoxes happen twice a year, in spring and fall (autumnal). They are the only times when the earth's northern and southern hemispheres have roughly the same amount of daylight, due to the tilt of the earth's axis, according to the National Weather Service.

Traditionally, March 21 is celebrated as the first day of spring, according to the Farmers' Almanac. However, astronomers and calendar manufacturers now say that spring season starts on March 20 in all time zones in North America.

Of course, spring-like weather arrives on its own schedule. According to National Weather Service data, the average daily temperature for the month of March grows from 34 degrees on March 1 to 45 degrees on March 31. For April, the average temperature climbs from 45 to 56 degrees.

How many days until spring break?

Students from kindergarten through college are looking forward to spring break, a week off to recharge and maybe travel. You'll need to check your school calendar to see when yours is scheduled.

If you're planning a trip, plan ahead for the best deals. Watch for bargains, like this Groupon to Universal Studios. And keep tabs on travel advisories, like this one about Jamaica.

Spring Break 2024: When Ohio's major universities, colleges go on break, travel warnings issued

What is phenology?

Phenology is the study of the timing and cyclical patterns of events in the natural world, particularly those related to the annual life cycles of plants, animals and other living things.

These events include the budding of leaves in spring, the arrival of migratory birds, the flowering of plants, and the onset of fruit ripening. Phenology's ecological research helps scientists understand how living organisms respond to environmental cues such as day length, temperature and rainfall, and how climate change can impact these seasonal changes.

The phenology network calls it nature's calendar -- when cherry trees bloom, when robins build nests and when leaves turn color in the fall. The organization, which partners with the University of Arizona, NASA, the United States Geological Survey, the National Science Foundation and others, uses thousands of volunteers to collect, organize and share phenological data and information to aid decision-making, scientific discovery, and a broader understanding of phenology from a variety of perspectives.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: When is the first day of spring 2024? It's Ohio's earliest on record