Northeast Ohio man sentenced for assaulting 5 officers on Jan. 6

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for his role on January 6, 2021.

Michael Mackrell, 42, of Wellington, pleaded guilty in October to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Mackrell was sentenced to 27 months in prison, in addition to 12 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Michael Mackrell traveled from Ohio with his son, co-defendant Clifford Mackrell, to Washington, D.C.

He marched his son to the Capitol, according to court records, and pushed back barricades with other rioters.

Mackrell wrapped his arm around the neck of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and threw the officer to the ground, according to video.

Court documents say Mackrell tackled 5 officers at the scene.

The FBI arrested Mackrell on March 9, 2023.

His son, Clifford Mackrell, has also been sentenced to prison for 27 months.

