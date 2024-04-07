How Northeast Ohio cities and businesses are preparing for influx of eclipse visitors

For the total solar eclipse on Monday, Northeast Ohio could see at least tens of thousands of visitors. The number of people in Summit County could even double by some predictions.

“I don't know if anyone has any idea how many people will come out that day,” said city of Green Communications Manager Valerie Wolford.

A pedestrian passes a sign advertising the upcoming EclipseFest in Cuyahoga Falls, which will feature live entertainment, food trucks and more on April 8.

With so many anticipated visitors, here's a glance at how local cities and businesses are preparing for the influx of folks flocking to the region for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

City of Akron prioritizing wide open spaces

For those planning to bookend their eclipse viewing with music, juggling or a reptile show, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, less than 700 seats remained for the city of Akron’s downtown Eclipse With Us event at 510 S. Main St. behind Spaghetti Warehouse, said city Director of Communications Stephanie Marsh.

Event registration is free, but reserved parking costs $10. It runs from 1-8 p.m.

The city does not plan to close any streets aside from those that are already part of construction projects, said city Director of Economic Development Suzie Graham Moore.

The Akron police and fire departments and city and county officials will be closely checking traffic patterns, Graham Moore said.

City police may close a street if there is congested traffic or another situation that calls for a closure, she said.

The city is setting up portable restrooms for the downtown event, as well as in other parks where it's hosting watch parties. These free events, taking place from 1-4 p.m., require registration and have 300-guest limits. They're taking place in:

Prentiss Park, 1161 Battles Ave.;

Patterson Park Baseball Field Complex – Almost sold out as of Thursday;

Copley Road Soccer Complex – Sold out; and

Akron Fulton Airport Baseball Fields – Sold out.

Cuyahoga Falls urging biking, walking to EclipseFest

The top level of Cuyahoga Falls’ parking decks will be closed to cars so people can watch the eclipse from there.

“We’re encouraging any of our visitors or residents that are coming to our event downtown to walk or bike if that is an option for them,” said Carrie Snyder, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Excellence, Communications and Community Outreach.

The city created a parking map for eclipse day.

Multiple streets will also be temporarily closed or not allowing parking for the city’s EclipseFest 2024 event, taking place from noon to 5 p.m., Snyder said. The event will include street performers, children's activities, vendors selling eclipse-themed goods, food trucks, live music and more.

Here are the changes happening with those Cuyahoga Falls streets:

No parking: Front Street between Broad Boulevard and Oakwood Drive beginning 11 p.m. Sunday.

Closed to traffic: Lot 107 behind the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center starting Sunday evening.

Closed to traffic: Front Street between Broad Boulevard and Oakwood Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Closed to traffic: Riverfront Parkway from the Portage Trail Bridge to Broad Boulevard, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

The EclipseFest 2024 event page has a map with restrooms, first-aid areas, a hydration station, food and entertainment.

To ensure it’s “safe and fun,” Snyder said, various Cuyahoga Falls city departments, such as police, fire and parks and recreation, have been planning for the event for more than a year.

The nearby Sheraton Suites at 1989 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls will be hosting a free Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at a tent on its south green space. However, parking at the Sheraton will only be open to guests of the hotel, which is sold out for Sunday and Monday nights, said hotel Vice President and General Manager Jeff Lynch.

Not many downtown parking options in Kent

In Kent, numerous downtown streets, including portions of Main, Water and Erie streets and intersecting roads, will be closed for Kent Total Eclipse 2024 festivities on Sunday and Monday.

Heather Malarcik, executive director of local nonprofit Main Street Kent, said the city expects anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 visitors.

Kent is no stranger to large festivals, Malarcik said.

“For events like Heritage Fest and Wizardly Weekend, over the past maybe decade, I would say there's [been] at least probably 10,000 people on those really busy days, maybe even more,” Malarcik said.

Kent police may have to change traffic light patterns to accommodate large numbers of visitors, said Lt. Mike Lewis.

As heavy crowds could disrupt cell networks and separate family members, Lewis said city police are urging parents to make sure their children know their parents’ names, addresses and phone numbers.

City police are also requesting people do not stop their cars in traffic or pull over to the side of the road.

"We want everybody to be at some type of destination before this event starts,” Lewis said.

There won’t be many parking options downtown, Lewis said, adding that visitors who drive to the events might end up parking in nearby neighborhoods.

The Kent Central Gateway parking deck gives priority to guests of the adjacent Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center, which will be busy, Lewis said.

Multiple parking options in Green

All the city of Green’s parks will be open Monday except for Greensburg Park, where there is construction, Wolford said.

All entry and exit points to Central Park, where the city is hosting Green Goes Dark from 1-6 p.m., will remain open, she said. There will also be additional parking at nearby Green Intermediate School, Green Middle School, John Torok Community & Senior Center and Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

Additional Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies will control traffic and crowds and perform other duties at the event, Wolford said.

Car and camper spaces available at fairgrounds

The Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge has 23 car and six camper reservations for its eclipse festivities as of 3 p.m. Thursday, said Fairgrounds Executive Assistant Kelsey Sedlak.

The fairgrounds can accommodate 600 cars and 34 campers at any given time, said Cathy Cunningham, executive fair manager and a member of the fairgrounds board of directors.

During eclipse week, campers can stay all day Monday and until Tuesday, Cunningham said.

If local traffic is congested, the fairgrounds will direct traffic to exit onto Howe Road, she said.

Campers and visitors will be able to walk from the fairgrounds to nearby Summit Metro Parks sites, she said.

