Northeast North Dakota rural housing supply 'might have reached the point of crisis'

Apr. 11—GRAND FORKS — One thing is clear, according to Lisa Rotvold: the future is bright for northeast North Dakota's rural communities.

But without an increased supply of affordable housing, those opportunities might pass those communities by.

"The opportunity ahead of this region is so exciting, and unless we bring in housing we're really going to miss the boat," said Rotvold, executive director of the Red River Community Housing Development Organization.

And if population projections hold true, that problem is only expected to get worse.

"The tools that are there aren't really working," she added.

Local leaders throughout economic development and political sectors in the region attended the Red River CHDO's first of three building sessions on Tuesday, April 9, in Grand Forks, to discuss possible solutions to the looming problem.

Attendees were split into two groups to go through "how might we" questions asking for ideas, divided into three brainstorming topics: new housing innovation, residential repair and reuse and state and local funding.

"There's so much work to be done," said Kade Paulson, an engineering technician at Widseth Smith Nolting who attended the session.

"It might've reached the point of crisis," replied Dawn Mandt, executive director of the RRRC.

The housing study, commissioned by Red River CHDO, was conducted by the national economic development consulting group Fourth Economy. According to a packet of the preliminary findings handed out by Fourth Economy representatives Tuesday, the barriers to housing innovation and new construction in the region is a mixture of high costs, low vacancy, landlocked towns and lack of new housing development.

When workers from out of town have to travel in to build, that makes the cost of home development higher, which could be resolved by local workforce development and training programs to create local developers and construction workers, the packet said.

According to the packet, aging houses throughout the region also need costly repairs. Findings of the study show that 69.5% of homes in the region outside Grand Forks were built before 1970. The study also found a lack of diversity in the types of housing units in the region, with 77% being single-family homes. Many seniors downsize to smaller home types and 35% of future regional demand is estimated to be for rental units, the packet said, and thus new redevelopment and reuse projects are prioritizing duplexes, quad-plexes and other types of multi-family housing.

State and local funding to pursue these projects is lacking, findings show. Outside of Grand Forks, the region has five housing and urban development programs, and the 2,351 jobs projected for the Red River region by 2030 will create a demand for around 1,810 housing units. Rural housing funding programs do exist to push for housing incentives and development, but more financial support is required, the packet said.

Following the build sessions, Fourth Economy will finalize its housing study findings and release them in June, then create an action plan utilizing ideas discussed at the build sessions. Fourth Economy will then come back to the region to get feedback on the action plan and continue from there.

Nicole Muise-Kielkucki, a consultant from Fourth Economy, said she's seen the importance of housing to people in the region through the focus groups and interviews she's conducted for the study.

"It's been great to work with this community because the community leaders are really passionate about this issue and they realize how important it is for economic development and economic growth," she said. "They've been engaged in this process and they've been helping us think through what attainable housing looks like for workers and everyday residents in the region."