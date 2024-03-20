Northeast Delaware Avenue in Ankeny closes again for construction. See how long and why.

Northeast Delaware Avenue in Ankeny is closed again for a major construction project.

The closure began March 18 from just north of Northeast Fountain View Boulevard to just south of Northeast 18th Street. It's part of a two-year project to convert Delaware from a two-lane rural road to a five-lane urban thoroughfare along most of its length between Northeast Fifth Street and the Fourmile Creek bridge.

The detour route is East First Street to North Ankeny Boulevard to Northeast 18th Street. Effects of the construction will include:

Full closure of the south section of the Northeast Delaware Avenue and Northwest 18th Street intersection.

Closure to north- and southbound traffic of the intersection of Northeast Delaware Avenue at Northeast 15th Street/Northeast 15th Lane.

Closure of the intersection of Northeast Delaware Avenue and Northeast 16th Street/Northeast Windsor Drive to all but west- and eastbound traffic.

These closures are expected to continue through the fall, according to a news release.

Once the 2023-24 school year is over, Northeast Delaware Avenue will be fully closed from just south of Northeast 18th Street to just north of the Fourmile Creek bridge. The closure will include the intersection of Delaware and Northeast 18th Street.

During the closure, residents living east of Delaware and south of Northeast 18th Street will be able to cross Delaware at Northeast 16th Street/Northeast Windsor Drive.

The detour route during the summer will be East First Street to North Ankeny Boulevard to Northeast 36th Street. The west and north sections of the Delaware/Northeast 18th Street intersection are scheduled to be open by the start of the 2024-25 school year at a minimum, the release says.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

Work on the $10 million project in 2023 included reconstruction Delaware from north of Northeast Fifth Street to north of Northeast Fountain View Boulevard.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Northeast Delaware Avenue closes in Ankeny for more widening